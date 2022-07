KARACHI: ZIL Limited has received a notice of public announcement of intentions from Alpha Beta Core Solutions (Private) Limited (as manager of the offer) on behalf of New Future Consumer International General Trading LLC to acquire more than 51 percent voting shares and control of the ZIL Limited.

The intention has been notified to the board of directors of ZIL Limited, material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Wednesday said.

