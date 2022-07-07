AGL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.19%)
ANL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.27%)
AVN 77.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.52%)
BOP 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
CNERGY 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
EFERT 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.36%)
EPCL 74.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.45%)
FCCL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.73%)
FFL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
FLYNG 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
GGGL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
GGL 16.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
GTECH 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
HUMNL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.76%)
KEL 2.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.88%)
MLCF 25.79 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
OGDC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.47%)
PAEL 15.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.44%)
TELE 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TPL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
TPLP 19.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.76%)
TREET 28.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.63%)
TRG 77.01 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1%)
UNITY 19.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
WAVES 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.73%)
BR100 4,072 Increased By 15.3 (0.38%)
BR30 14,890 Decreased By -16.8 (-0.11%)
KSE100 41,160 Increased By 57.2 (0.14%)
KSE30 15,660 Increased By 25.2 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IT ministry urged to do away with manual system

Recorder Report 07 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Secretary, Syed Zafar Ali Shah, on Wednesday, directed Ministry of Information Technology to shift office records from manual system to automated documentation.

He made these directions while chairing a meeting to review progress on the electronic filing system (e-office) system which helps set-ups shift from manual to a paperless electronic system.

The meeting was attended by the additional secretary, members, and team of the IT section.

During the meeting, the secretary highlighted the significance of the E-Office system which is efficient, fast, and cost-effective. He directed the IT section to convert all the records from a manual system to digital within three months.

“The prime objective is to promote a paperless environment in office and the use of the latest technology,” said the Secretary while directing the IT team to complete the task within three months.

Shah further added that the entire world has transformed into a digital system and there is a dire need of hour to use the latest technology in the ministry. On the direction of the secretary, the IT section will implement an e-office system phase-wise.

The secretary said that this will be a landmark initiative which will not only ease the work of officials but also a cost-effective.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

IT ministry Syed Zafar Ali Shah Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives manual system to automated documentation electronic filing system

Comments

1000 characters

IT ministry urged to do away with manual system

Fiscal year 2022-23: Foreign assistance estimates revised upward to Rs5.5trn

Cabinet hasn’t approved Rs7.91/unit hike in power rates yet: Dastgir

Use of water for farming: Cost of hydel projects should be borne by provinces: Nepra

Ecnec approves 7 uplift projects worth over Rs410bn

Lifeline consumers spared: PD proposes massive increase in gas prices

ADs told to get permission: SBP updates list of items for import transactions

GE seeks $100m for upgradation of RLNG plants in Punjab

FBR takes step aimed at further liberalising baggage rules

APTMA urges govt to help restore gas supply immediately

Digital lending sector: Strict action to be taken against unregulated entities: SECP

Read more stories