IT ministry urged to do away with manual system

ISLAMABAD: Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Secretary, Syed Zafar Ali Shah, on Wednesday, directed Ministry of Information Technology to shift office records from manual system to automated documentation.

He made these directions while chairing a meeting to review progress on the electronic filing system (e-office) system which helps set-ups shift from manual to a paperless electronic system.

The meeting was attended by the additional secretary, members, and team of the IT section.

During the meeting, the secretary highlighted the significance of the E-Office system which is efficient, fast, and cost-effective. He directed the IT section to convert all the records from a manual system to digital within three months.

“The prime objective is to promote a paperless environment in office and the use of the latest technology,” said the Secretary while directing the IT team to complete the task within three months.

Shah further added that the entire world has transformed into a digital system and there is a dire need of hour to use the latest technology in the ministry. On the direction of the secretary, the IT section will implement an e-office system phase-wise.

The secretary said that this will be a landmark initiative which will not only ease the work of officials but also a cost-effective.

