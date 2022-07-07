AGL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.19%)
ANL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.27%)
AVN 77.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.52%)
BOP 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
CNERGY 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
EFERT 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.36%)
EPCL 74.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.45%)
FCCL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.73%)
FFL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
FLYNG 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
GGGL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
GGL 16.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
GTECH 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
HUMNL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.76%)
KEL 2.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.88%)
MLCF 25.79 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
OGDC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.47%)
PAEL 15.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.44%)
TELE 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TPL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
TPLP 19.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.76%)
TREET 28.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.63%)
TRG 77.01 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1%)
UNITY 19.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
WAVES 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.73%)
BR100 4,072 Increased By 15.3 (0.38%)
BR30 14,890 Decreased By -16.8 (-0.11%)
KSE100 41,160 Increased By 57.2 (0.14%)
KSE30 15,660 Increased By 25.2 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Mastercard partners with Bank Alfalah to facilitate e-commerce

Recorder Report 07 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: Mastercard has announced a strategic partnership with Bank Alfalah, which will see the bank’s online payment gateway infrastructure accept a wider array of cards, including the ability to make China Union Pay online payments in the market for the first time.

The technology leader will power more than 13 million cards across Pakistan through the capabilities of its Mastercard Payment Gateway Services.

The collaboration between Mastercard and Bank Alfalah, one of the largest private banks in Pakistan, will offer enhanced value for merchants and consumers, and provide greater opportunities for people across Pakistan to benefit from the digital economy.

On this development, J K Khalil, Cluster General Manager, MENA East, Mastercard has said Mastercard is committed to driving financial inclusion by harnessing the power of technology.

Mastercard Payment Gateway Services connects more people and merchants to the endless possibilities offered by the digital economy, he added.

According to Statista, the e-commerce market in Pakistan is expected to reach $ 7.6 billion in 2022 and should reach $ 9.1 billion by 2025.

Mehreen Ahmed, Group Head Retail Banking at Bank Alfalah has said that online payments are vital for building the payment ecosystem in the country. This initiative will not only add convenience to consumers for conducting e-commerce transactions, but more importantly, enlarge the market for SME and large merchants through acceptance of another form of payment, he added.

Mastercard continues to partner and innovate as part of its quest to build a growing digital economy that works for everyone, everywhere.

The company has made a worldwide commitment to financial inclusion to bring a total of one billion people, and 50 million micro and small businesses into the digital economy by 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Ecommerce bank alfalah Mastercard online payment financial inclusion

Comments

1000 characters

Mastercard partners with Bank Alfalah to facilitate e-commerce

Fiscal year 2022-23: Foreign assistance estimates revised upward to Rs5.5trn

Cabinet hasn’t approved Rs7.91/unit hike in power rates yet: Dastgir

Use of water for farming: Cost of hydel projects should be borne by provinces: Nepra

Ecnec approves 7 uplift projects worth over Rs410bn

Lifeline consumers spared: PD proposes massive increase in gas prices

ADs told to get permission: SBP updates list of items for import transactions

GE seeks $100m for upgradation of RLNG plants in Punjab

FBR takes step aimed at further liberalising baggage rules

APTMA urges govt to help restore gas supply immediately

Digital lending sector: Strict action to be taken against unregulated entities: SECP

Read more stories