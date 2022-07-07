Jomo.pk partners with HSY

KARACHI: The world of HSY, the celebrity designer and powerhouse luxury couture brand, is entering the world of global digital marketplaces to deliver luxury ethnic wear through Jomo.pk.

In a joint press release statement, HSY and Jomo Technologies announced a strategic partnership that will provide HSY’s latest fashion and new style solutions to all their followers and aficionados of Pakistani fashion. Jomo’s partnership with HSY is an excellent opportunity for his global consumers to get their hands on his most sought-after luxury fashion brand even more conveniently. The statement also said, “more details on our exciting plans together will be unveiled in the coming months.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022