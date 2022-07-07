ECC to approve award of 2nd international wheat tender

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet, which is scheduled to meet on Thursday (today), will accord approval to the award of the second international wheat tender opened on July 1, 2022, for the import of 0.5 million tons of wheat. According to sources, the Ministry of National Food Security and Research has sought urgent advice from the ECC in this regard.

To be presided over by Finance Minister Dr Miftah Ismail, the ECC will also accord approval to the provision of funds to the Heavy Electrical Complex (HEC) to release the mark-up amount to the Bank of Khyber.

The sources said the ECC will also approve the continuation of the Prime Ministers’ Relief Package, 2022, the Sasta Atta initiative for the KP, and the expansion of the Utility Stores Network across Pakistan.

The ECC will also accord tax exemption from payment of GST tothe Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), in addition to approval of the GoP guarantee for Rs19.145 billion for the construction of the 2x660 coal power project in Jamshoro.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022