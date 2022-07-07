KMC to work on development of three more parks in Boat Basin area

KARACHI: Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will work on infrastructure development of three more parks in Boat Basin area by the next three months. Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said this while addressing a function held at the inauguration of the newly formed Justice Rana Bhagwan Das Park and Dr. Faridon Framroz Setna Children’s Park at Boat Basin Clifton.

He said that Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) does not only make promises or announcements but also believes in keeping promises. “The projects completed in Karachi during the last six to seven months are a testament to this fact. Karachi is a cosmopolitan city. We want to acknowledge the services of the heroes of society.

He said renovation of two modern parks in the Boat Basin area is an Eid gift from Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the Sindh government to the people of the area. Member Provincial Assembly Sadia Javed, Municipal Commissioner KMC Afzal Zaidi, President Pakistan Peoples’ Party South Division Khalil Hoot, Deputy Secretary Information Karachi Division Shakeel Chaudhry, Deputy Commissioner South Dr Abdul Sattar, Project Director Karachi Neighborhood Improvement Project Nazir Memon and others were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator said that naming public places after prominent members of the minority community will encourage them. “Former Chief Justice Rana Bhagwan Das and Dr. Faridon Framroz Setna have served the country and the nation in their respective fields,” he added.

He said that Karachi Neighborhood Project Phase II includes upgrading of entire area from Shawn Circle to Boat Basin and pedestrian development up to Bilawal Chowrangi, rehabilitation of five public parks under the project.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022