Jul 06, 2022
Pakistan

Pakistan reports 805 new Covid cases

  • Records positivity at 4.69%
BR Web Desk 06 Jul, 2022

Pakistan reported 805 new coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours..

The surge is primarily attributed to the new BA.5 sub-variant of Omicron.

As per the National Institute of Health (NIH), 17,150 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours. The national positivity ratio stands at 4.69%.

Meanwhile, the country reported one new death, while there are 168 critical cases.

On Tuesday, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) issued fresh guidelines for the public to follow on Eid-ul Azha. The notice placed special emphasis on wearing face masks, social distancing and avoiding shaking hands and embracing.

Covid-related restrictions: NCOC issues Eid-ul-Azha guidelines

The new guidelines state that Eid prayers should be organised in open spaces, venues should have two to three prayer sessions with staggered timings and ulemas leading Eid prayers should keep sermons short.

Those who are unwell, plus the elderly and young children should not attend prayers, it said.

Coronavirus Pakistan cases

