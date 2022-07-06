Eid-ul-Azha: Over 8,000 cops to be deployed in Lahore

LAHORE: The Lahore police have decided to deploy over 8,000 personnel in field for the protection of the citizens and religious places during the upcoming celebrations of Eid-ul-Azha.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana while chairing a high-level security meeting at Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh on Tuesday said that a comprehensive security plan has been chalked out with the deployment of more than 8,000 police officers, including volunteers.

DIG Operations Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry, SSP Operations Mustansir Feroze, CTO Muntazir Mehdi, SP Security Rashid Hydayat, SP Dolphin Squad Sayyed Aziz and all divisional SSPs, SDPOs, SHOs and related officers attended the meeting.

While issuing directions to all the operational heads of the Lahore Police, the CCPO directed that security of the city should be made more tightened in wake of country’s present situation. He told the participants that over 5,000 mosques have been categorized according to their sensitivity.

“All the religious places including mosques, imambargahs and public parks and other important places should be provided maximum security on the Eve of Eidul Azha,” he instructed and added that strict monitoring of all these places will be ensured through CCTV cameras and special surveillance teams.

He said the Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) teams along with vehicles of police stations would ensure effective patrolling around religious and public places. Search, sweep and combing operations and geo fencing, biometric verification and data entry through TRS, Hotel Eye and other police IT systems should also be ensured to avoid any untoward situation, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022