Prolonged power outages after city gets rain

KARACHI: Various neighbourhoods faced prolonged power outages as the megacity received moderate to heavy rain on Tuesday as well.

However, KE said it has ensured uninterrupted power supply to major parts of the city. Utility teams remained vigilant while monitoring the situation throughout intermittent weather conditions and maintained the stability of KE’s power supply network around the clock.

During the current spell, as many as 100 feeders affected within KE’s network, the majority of which were temporarily powered down out of an abundance of caution in areas where prevalence of kundas or standing water could pose a safety hazard.

With the Met Department forecasting more rain spells in the upcoming weeks, the KE Spokesperson added, “citizens are advised to continue observing precautionary measures and continue to maintain a safe distance from all electricity infrastructures.

Avoid using electrical appliances exposed to rains such as water motors as well. With Eidul Azha approaching, we urge citizens to take special care of their sacrificial animals and avoid tethering them to any electrical infrastructure.”

Emergency electricity complaints creating safety hazards should be reported to call centre 118, which tackles them on priority against a prescribed protocol. We request our consumers to use this service prudently and only in cases of emergency.”

However, Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has directed for immediate drainage of rainwater accumulated on the roads and said that steps should be taken to prevent rainwater from entering the houses.

“Local bodies must immediately install pumps to provide immediate relief to the residents of the area where rainwater is accumulated.”

The Administrator expressed these views while visiting different areas of Karachi including Shara e Faisal, Rashid Minhas Road, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Nipa Chowrangi, Gulshan-e-Chowrangi, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Ahsanabad, Sohrab Goth and Central District. Member National Assembly Shahida Rahmani, Municipal Commissioner KMC Afzal Zaidi, Deputy Commissioners of District West and East, local PPP leader Lala Rahim, Karachi Water and Sewerage Board and officials of other concerned departments also accompanied him.

The Administrator said that he and all his officers are present on the roads and the process of drainage of rain water is under way.

He said that rainwater was flowing in all the major canals and all possible steps had been taken for drainage. He hoped that the citizens would face less inconvenience.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that concrete steps are being taken for the future as the monsoon season will continue till the end of August.

“Pumps, heavy machinery and personnel have been deployed in different parts of Karachi to start drainage process in any area where rainwater accumulates,” he added.

The Administrator once again directed all local bodies’ department and Sindh Solid Waste Management Board to take joint action and help each other so that staff and machinery can be sent to any area if required.

He also visited Hotel Metropole, Shaheen Complex, PIDC and other areas after the rains on Tuesday.

He said that pumps have been installed for drainage of low lying areas and inundated roads will be cleared soon.

