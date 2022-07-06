DIG for setting up crime scene units at all police stations

LAHORE: While only 26 police stations out of 84 police stations in Lahore have crime scene units, the need is to set up these units in rest of the police stations, DIG Investigation Kamran Adil said.

While addressing a certificate distribution ceremony here at the University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Tuesday, Kamran Adil said that scientific evidence was very important in the investigation of crime. However, he added, modern techniques such as forensic analysis were also a part of the crime scene investigation.

He emphasised that crime scene investigation needed to be brought into the mainstream of investigation.

A total of 24 students from the UHS Forensic Sciences department were given certificates on completion of 24 weeks of training in “Crime and Death Scene Investigation” at the Crime Scene Investigation Headquarters of Punjab Police Lahore.

A large number of students and faculty members besides UHS VC Prof Javed Akram, Forensic Sciences Department Head Prof Allah Rakha, Registrar Dr Asad Zaheer, and Prof Sidra Saleem were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the UHS Vice-Chancellor Prof Javed Akram said that several investigation officers of the Punjab Police had been trained in forensic analysis by the UHS and under the agreement, Punjab Police was also training varsity students.

He said that students of forensic sciences should be aware of the ground realities regarding crime scene investigation. He announced that a pilot study on the crime rate would be started in collaboration with Lahore Police.

