Jul 06, 2022
Chinese firm shows interest in telecom JVs

Recorder Report 06 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Norinco Group China has shown keen interest to further the strategic relationship between Pakistan and China by undertaking joint ventures in the field of telecommunications.

With the aim of promoting foreign direct investment (FDI) in Pakistan, a meeting was held with Federal Minister for IT and Telecom Syed Aminul Haque with Norinco Group China, here on Tuesday.

The meeting discussed cooperation in the telecom sector in general, and Backhaul Fiber Optics Network and Safe City Project, in particular.

In viewing of its long association with Pakistan, Norinco showed keen interest to further the strategic relationship between the two countries by undertaking joint ventures in the field of telecommunications.

The officials/ representatives of Norinco attended the meeting included Maj General (retired) Ali Farhan, Brig (retired) Tahir Islam, Shahid Rafique, Ding Weimin, General Manager/ Norinco Group, Zhang Jin, Senior Executive Business Department Norinco Group, and Zhang Yong, chief representative of civilian part of Norinco Pakistan.

