ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
ASC 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
ASL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
AVN 76.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.72%)
BOP 5.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
FNEL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGGL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.08%)
GGL 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
GTECH 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.29%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
KEL 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.38%)
KOSM 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MLCF 25.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-4.53%)
PACE 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
PRL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.89%)
PTC 6.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.13%)
SNGP 36.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.3%)
TELE 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.32%)
TPL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
TPLP 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.05%)
TREET 28.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
UNITY 19.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WAVES 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
YOUW 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.38%)
BR100 4,057 Decreased By -34.6 (-0.85%)
BR30 14,907 Decreased By -45.7 (-0.31%)
KSE100 41,103 Decreased By -245.6 (-0.59%)
KSE30 15,635 Decreased By -101.8 (-0.65%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Indian financial crime agency raids Chinese-owned Vivo

Reuters 05 Jul, 2022
<p>Source: Reuters</p>

Source: Reuters

MUMBAI: India’s financial crime-fighting agency on Tuesday raided the offices of smartphone maker Vivo, owned by China’s BBK Electronics, and its related entities, a senior government official and an industry executive told Reuters.

The searches by the Enforcement Directorate are part of an investigation into suspected money laundering, local media reported.

“Vivo is cooperating with the authorities to provide them with all required information,” a Vivo spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “As a responsible corporate, we are committed to be fully compliant with laws.”

The Directorate did not respond to requests for comment.

The sources declined to be named as the probe is not public.

Xiaomi inaugurates smartphone manufacturing facility in Pakistan

The raids at Vivo come months after the Enforcement Directorate launched an investigation into Xiaomi Corp , one of India’s leading smartphone sellers, for alleged illegal remittances abroad “in the guise of royalty” payments.

Xiaomi has denied any wrongdoing, and alleged in court that its top executives faced threats of “physical violence” and coercion during questioning by officials at the Directorate. The agency denied the allegations.

Many Chinese companies have struggled to do business in India due to political tensions following a border clash in 2020. India has cited security concerns in since banning more than 300 Chinese apps, and also tightened norms for Chinese companies investing in India.

Xiaomi beats estimates with 21.4% rise in Q4 revenue

VIVO Xiaomi Corp smartphone maker BBK Electronics

Comments

1000 characters

Indian financial crime agency raids Chinese-owned Vivo

Roshan Digital Accounts: inflow clocks in at $250mn in June, up 32% month-on-month

Incumbent rulers will offer bases to US, recognise Israel if given chance: Imran Khan

Energy tariff: PM approves summary of phase-wise increase

With inflation running high, majority expects SBP to hike key interest rate by at least 100bps

Oil drops $6 as recession fears deepen demand concerns

Covid-related restrictions: NCOC issues Eid-ul-Azha guidelines

ATC approves 7-day physical remand of Babar Ghauri

KSE-100 falls 0.59% amid low volumes

China touts Afghan trade and investment plans after quake

Oil may collapse to $65 by year-end amid concerns of demand-crippling recession: Citigroup

Read more stories