Eid-ul-Azha: KMC sets up 88 collection points

KARACHI: While Eidul Azha is fast approaching, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on Monday claimed to have set up as many as 88 collection points in seven districts of Karachi to collect the remains of sacrificial animals on the mega religious event.

“The removal and cleaning work will continue for five days from the day of Eid. It is estimated that about 72,000 tons of sacrificial animal remains will be picked up in the Karachi division this year. More than 24,000 personnel will work in the operation while 7,241 vehicles will be used,” the Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab said while inspecting various drains and visiting the head office of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board on Monday.

Municipal Commissioner KMC Afzal Zaidi was also present on the occasion.

The administrator said 41 major drains and 515 small drains are being cleaned and so far 3241697 cubic feet (CFT) of garbage has been removed and shifted to the landfill site.

He reviewed the drain cleaning operation in the control room and said that all the contractors cleaning the drains would be paid the bills after verification of NASPAK.

Sindh Solid Waste Management Board MD Zubair Chana briefed on steps taken for Eidul Azha.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that arrangements have also been made to pick up remains from house to house on Eidul Azha.

“Heavy machinery, vehicles, and staff have been prepared to lift the sacrificial animals’ remains on the occasion of Eidul Azha. Remains will be collected from all over the city and disposed of in a scientific manner,” he added.

The administrator said four collection points have been set up in Malir District, nine in West District, 11 in Keamari District, 14 in South District and 20 in District East, 15 in Korangi District, and 15 in Central district.

He said that all district in-charges have been directed to complete all arrangements in advance for the safe collection of remains and submission of data and sending it to landfill sites.

He said for this purpose, grievance centres have also been set up in all the districts where citizens can lodge their grievances regarding the removal of remains.

