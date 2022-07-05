ANL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-6.91%)
ASC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.26%)
ASL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.98%)
AVN 76.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.13%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.59%)
FFL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.81%)
FNEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGGL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.95%)
GGL 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.03%)
GTECH 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-5.23%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.31%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.03%)
KOSM 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-7.51%)
MLCF 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.23%)
PIBTL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.27%)
PRL 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-6.48%)
PTC 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.55%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
SNGP 36.30 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4.46%)
TELE 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.2%)
TPL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.87%)
TPLP 19.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.83%)
TREET 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.72%)
TRG 76.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.55%)
UNITY 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.5%)
WAVES 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.09%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
YOUW 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-7.99%)
BR100 4,091 Decreased By -25.7 (-0.62%)
BR30 14,953 Decreased By -115.9 (-0.77%)
KSE100 41,348 Decreased By -282.2 (-0.68%)
KSE30 15,737 Decreased By -124.3 (-0.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Eid-ul-Azha: KMC sets up 88 collection points

Recorder Report 05 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: While Eidul Azha is fast approaching, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on Monday claimed to have set up as many as 88 collection points in seven districts of Karachi to collect the remains of sacrificial animals on the mega religious event.

“The removal and cleaning work will continue for five days from the day of Eid. It is estimated that about 72,000 tons of sacrificial animal remains will be picked up in the Karachi division this year. More than 24,000 personnel will work in the operation while 7,241 vehicles will be used,” the Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab said while inspecting various drains and visiting the head office of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board on Monday.

Municipal Commissioner KMC Afzal Zaidi was also present on the occasion.

The administrator said 41 major drains and 515 small drains are being cleaned and so far 3241697 cubic feet (CFT) of garbage has been removed and shifted to the landfill site.

He reviewed the drain cleaning operation in the control room and said that all the contractors cleaning the drains would be paid the bills after verification of NASPAK.

Sindh Solid Waste Management Board MD Zubair Chana briefed on steps taken for Eidul Azha.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that arrangements have also been made to pick up remains from house to house on Eidul Azha.

“Heavy machinery, vehicles, and staff have been prepared to lift the sacrificial animals’ remains on the occasion of Eidul Azha. Remains will be collected from all over the city and disposed of in a scientific manner,” he added.

The administrator said four collection points have been set up in Malir District, nine in West District, 11 in Keamari District, 14 in South District and 20 in District East, 15 in Korangi District, and 15 in Central district.

He said that all district in-charges have been directed to complete all arrangements in advance for the safe collection of remains and submission of data and sending it to landfill sites.

He said for this purpose, grievance centres have also been set up in all the districts where citizens can lodge their grievances regarding the removal of remains.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Murtaza Wahab kmc EidulAzha cleaning work

Comments

1000 characters

Eid-ul-Azha: KMC sets up 88 collection points

Free electricity: Hamza follows in Kejriwal’s footsteps

Imports from Afghanistan: Govt likely to amend IPO

Trade deficit hits record-high of $48.26bn

Ban on import of luxury items: Govt decides to release ‘stuck goods’

Rooftop shooter kills 6 at US Independence Day parade

May FCA: Rs9.42/unit tariff hike approved for KE

Govt says power situation to improve in a few days

Govt officials asked to report, deposit all Toshakhana gifts

Hydro-Met, Climate Services: Approval sought for $188m WB-funded project

Saudi Arabia to hand out billions to ease inflation pain

Read more stories