Supply to factories: PM calls for reviewing gas load-shedding policy

LAHORE: Taking notice of gas load-shedding, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned to review the load-shedding policy of gas supply to the factories solely dependent on the commodity for their functioning.

Chairing a review meeting for the promotion of investment-related industries and the export sector on Monday, the premier said the country’s economic stability was linked to addressing the issues faced by the industrial sector.

Among others, the federal ministers including Minister for Energy Division Engineer Khurram Dastgir, Minister for Board of Investment Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister for Industries Syed Murtaza Mehmood, Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik, PML-N senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Provincial Minister for Law Malik Ahmed Khan and leading businessmen associated with the textile sector attended the meeting.

The sources claimed that the issues confronted to the industrial sector came under discussion. The businessmen apprised the PM about their problems.

Shehbaz Sharif said by extending facilities to industries, the county would be better able to present its products in the international market. He also directed to review gas load-shedding schedule and policy for the factories that entirely relied on gas for their functioning. He also asked the ministers to hold meetings with the delegation of businessmen to resolve their issues.

