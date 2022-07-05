Markets
Cotton Spot Rates
05 Jul, 2022
KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Monday (July 04, 2022).
===========================================================================
The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16"
MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL
===========================================================================
Rate Ex-Gin Upcountry Spot Rate Spot Rate Difference
For Price Ex-Karachi Ex KHI. As Ex-Karachi
on 02-07-2022
===========================================================================
37.324 kg 16,500 180 16,680 16,880 -200/-
Equivalent
40 kgs 17,638 193 17,876 18,090 -214/-
===========================================================================
