LG polls: JI intensifies election campaign

Recorder Report 04 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chapter chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has paced up his electoral campaign and visited different neighbourhoods in his union council, here on Sunday. The JI leader inaugurated election offices in different wards of the constituency and interacted with representatives of various communities.

He also interacted with youth in the UC and shared his thoughts with them. Addressing a corner meeting in the area, he said that the youth in Karachi are inclined towards the JI due to its character. He said PPP, MQM and PTI have nothing to offer to masses for their votes on the polling day.

He added that the PPP installed its administrator in Karachi to conquer the city. It also runs the department of local bodies but it has never delivered. Same is the case of the MQM that ruled Karachi for more than three and half decades, enjoyed the offices of the mayor, governor, besides having several ministries and representation in both the Sindh and national assemblies, he said, adding that despite all the powers the party never delivered.

He further said that the city also gave mandate to the PTI but it only made announcements for Karachi, instead of taking practical steps. All the three parties had opportunity and powers to deliver but instead they only plundered the resources of the city, he said, adding that these parties have lost moral grounds to ask for votes in Karachi.

He said that the JI during its tenures established roads, model parks in all towns, set up 32 colleges, gave transportation facilities, infrastructure and provided other facilities to the Karachiites. He also highlighted the role of the JI and Alkhidmat for the megacity and its citizens.

