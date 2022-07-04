ANL 10.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-5.05%)
Shops, establishments: Closure hours suspended till 10th in ICT

ISLAMABAD: Islam-abad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Sunday suspended business closure timings till July...
APP 04 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Sunday suspended business closure timings till July 10 ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

“The closing hours of shops and establishments are hereby suspended till 10-07-2022 in public interest”, said a notification issued by the additional district magistrate.

The previous order for closure of shops and establishments will come into force with effect from July 11, it added.

Following the federal government decision to tackle the current energy crisis the Islamabad administration had limited the operational hours of markets, shopping malls, wedding halls and restaurants.

Eid ul Azha ICT Shops ICT administration Market Closure hours business closure

