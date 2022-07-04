ANL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.96%)
CMEC to commission first unit of 1263MW power plant on 6th

APP 04 Jul, 2022

BEIJING: China Machinery Engineering Corp (CMEC) has successfully concluded a 7-day long reliability test run of the first unit of the 1,263-megawatt thermal power plant in the Jhang district of Punjab province.

The 400 MWs Gas Turbine 1 (GT1) will start commercial operations on July 6 after some heat and cooling-related tests on stopped machines, an official said. The plant also successfully went through the initial capacity test and achieved 403 MWs capacity against a guarantee of 400 MWs, the official said. The unit has already been connected to the national grid, he said.

