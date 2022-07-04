IMF deal: Rana hits out at previous govt

FAISALABAD: Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Sunday said that the incumbent government raised the petroleum prices due to the PTI government’s agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF), and according to the agreement, the subsidy should be ‘zero’.

Addressing a function to distribute cheques among the beneficiaries of the Labour Department in Faisalabad, Rana Sanaullah said that the issue of bad governance would now be eliminated; adding that the common man was facing hardships in inflation but the coalition government will check the inflation.

While explaining the current petroleum prices hike, Rana Sana said that the coalition government protected the country from bankruptcy; we had to raise the price of petrol to reduce the subsidy.

“There was a danger of the country going bankrupt if we went to the polls,” he added.

Rebuking the PTI government, he said that the IMF agreement was signed by the then finance minister ‘’Shaukat Tareen’’ and they took the wrong decisions intentionally to trap the government. He said that Imran Khan did nothing but took revenge. According to the PTI agreement with IMF, there should be zero subsidies, he said.