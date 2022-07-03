ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.73%)
Alvi directs bank to refund ‘defrauded’ money to accountholder

Naveed Butt 03 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has directed a bank to refund ‘defrauded’ money to a senior citizen who was subjected to bank fraud and set aside the orders of the Banking Mohtasib.

The president directed the bank to pay the ‘defrauded’ accountholder the full amount of 1.1 million as against the partial payment of Rs388,100.

He said the partial payment by the bank was sufficient to prove that the entire claim of the accountholder was just and right.

The president passed these directions while accepting a representation of Sardar Arshad Mahmood Jalwana (the complainant), who had to lose Rs1.1 million after he disclosed his confidential banking data to an unknown caller.

President upholds decision of Banking Mohtasib

The customer had lodged a complaint with the bank which had returned him Rs388,100 but the remaining money was not being returned to him despite his persistent efforts. He approached Banking Mohtasib which closed the case stating that since a partial sum had already been credited to his account, therefore, the complaint was being closed. The complainant then filed a representation with the president against this decision of the Mohtasib. The president set aside the orders of the Banking Mohtasib and accepted the senior citizen’s representation.

