Pakistan

Saad Rafique meets PM in Lahore

Recorder Report 03 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, here on Saturday and discussed matters concerning the country’s current political situation and other matters of mutual interest.

Saad apprised the Prime Minister about the steps taken for the implementation of Covid-19 SOPs in trains and airplanes during travelling. He also briefed the premier about reforms in railways and aviation sectors.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PM Shehbaz Sharif Saad Rafique Minister for Railways

