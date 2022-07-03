Imran urges masses to stand up against two families

ISLAMABAD: The former prime minister and chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Friday made it crystal clear to the “neutrals” that if the economy does tip over a cliff, nobody in the imported regime imposed on the people through a US-backed regime-change conspiracy will swoop in to stop its fall.

Speaking at a webinar organised by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI), a local think tank, he said that the people who have been imposed on the country with the help of local “Mir Jaffers and Mir Sadiqs” – by the “white policeman of the world,” have no allegiance with Pakistan as their sole purpose to come into power is to plunder the national wealth and then run away to the West.

“Those who have been imposed on us had no interest in Pakistan…if they had had any interest in the country, they would not have stashed the national wealth at foreign banks,” he regretted.

In the same breath, Khan maintained that if anybody – whether the “neutrals” or anybody else – think “our future is linked with these thieves in the coalition regime, this country had no future and this approach will ultimately damage the country, the future generation and above all the sovereignty of the country”.

He called upon the masses to wake up from deep slumber and stand up to rebel against the two families – the Sharifs and the Zardaris – who have been plundering the national wealth for over three decades now, pushing the country into Stone Age.

“This regime change will not have any impact on Imran Khan but it will certainly damage the country to the point of no return,” he added.

Referring to the Economic Survey of Pakistan 2021-22 released by the incumbent regime, he questioned what compelled the powers that be to topple a government which had all the positive economic indicators despite, the coronavirus pandemic, and the Russia-Ukraine war.

“Our agriculture sector, large scale manufacturing had witnessed a robust growth after a long time, and our growth rate was at 6pc, and it remained 5.6pc for two consecutive years […] it all happened after seven years in the country,” he added.

Despite all these challenges, he added, the country was moving in the right direction as we had achieved all the targets set by the PTI government which was phenomenal, adding “we’d record tax collection, exports, remittances, and above record number of dollars were coming to the country”.

“So what was the reason that a government was removed through a foreign conspiracy, which resulted in the complete destruction of a thriving economy, devastating the livelihoods of ordinary citizens,” he lamented.

He said that “we’d been told that there is skyrocketing inflation and people would have a sigh of relief if it’s managed, but the imported regime made lives of the masses miserable through inflation in just two months which never happened in the history of the country”.

“Why there was no inflation as we’d also availed the IMF [International Monetary Fund] programme for two and a half years? The most dangerous thing is that our economy is going to witness what happened in Sri Lanka which we all know, will directly have a bad impact on national security”, he warned.

After coming into power through a US-backed conspiracy, he added, the “corrupt mafia” got themselves exonerated from Rs11 billion corruption against themselves, which is a joke with the rule of law.

He lambasted the “accessories” of the US in the regime change conspiracy, saying the Americans did all this for their own foreign policy objectives, as it wants military bases in the country which is going to be a disaster if allowed by the “Mir Jaffers and Mir Sadiqs”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022