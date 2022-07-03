Prices of essential kitchen items show upward trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have kept on witnessing an upward trend during this week past as compared with the preceding week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Saturday.

The survey observed chicken price witnessed a reduction as it went down from Rs11,000 to Rs10,000 per 40kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold at Rs300 per kg against Rs270 per kg, while chicken meat price went up from Rs475 per kg to Rs500 per kg.

Eggs price witnessed an increase from Rs5,300 per carton to Rs5,700 per carton which in retail are being sold at Rs200 per dozen against Rs190 per dozen.

Wheat flour prices also witnessed an increase as the best quality wheat flour price in wholesale jumped from Rs1,185 per 15kg bag to Rs1,280 per bag which in retail is being sold at Rs1,310 per bag against Rs1,220 bag and the normal quality wheat flour bag price jumped to Rs1,250 per 15kg bag which in retail is being sold at Rs1,280 per 15kg bag against Rs1,200.

The government of Punjab sponsored wheat flour is available at Rs950 per 20kg bag and all the registered retailers are getting 25 wheat-flour bags daily. Sugar prices remained stable in wholesale as well as in retail markets. In whole sale market sugar is available at Rs4,200 per bag and in retail at Rs90 per kg.

Rice prices also remained stable as best quality Basmati is available at Rs11,000 per 40kg bag which in retail is being sold at Rs280 per kg, normal quality Basmati Rice is available at Rs9,000 per 40kg bag which in retail is being sold at Rs250 per kg while Broken Basmati rice is available at Rs5,500 per 40kg bag which in retail is being sold at Rs170 per kg.

Ghee and cooking oil prices following witnessing a continue increasing trend for months, registered a declining trend during the week under review as best quality cooking oil/ghee brands such as Dalda, Sufi, and others are available at Rs620 per kg and B-grade ghee/cooking oil price went down from Rs7,900 per carton of 16 packs to Rs6,600 per carton which in the market is available at Rs450 per pack against Rs515 per pack.

According to traders, within the past three years, the prices of the best quality ghee/cooking oil such as Dalda, Sufi, and Shan have witnessed an increase of Rs420 per kg as it went up from Rs200 per kg to Rs620 per kg, B-grade cooking oil/ghee price increased from Rs120 per pack to Rs450 per pack reflecting an increase of Rs330 per pack of 900 grams while the price of Mustard oil is stable at Rs500 per kg.

Overall pulses’ prices witnessed an increasing trend as best quality whole gram price went up from Rs320 per kg to Rs350 per kg, fine quality maash price went up from Rs310 per kg to Rs330 per kg, best quality lentil price remained stable at Rs270 per kg, best quality bean lentil price also remained stable at Rs300 per kg, moong price jumped Rs160 per kg to Rs200 per kg and masoor went up from Rs260 per kg to Rs280 per kg. Bakers have increased the bread prices in the range of Rs10 to Rs15 the family size bread price has increased from Rs85 to Rs100, medium size from Rs70 to Rs80 and small size from Rs60 to Rs70.

Overall milk prices remained stable during this week as fresh milk is available at Rs170 per kg, yoghurt at Rs180 per kg, Nestle Milk Pak and Olpers one litre packs are available at Rs180 per pack, quarter-litre at Rs50 per pack and small pack of tea whiteners at Rs28.

The mutton and beef prices also witnessed an increasing trend as mutton price went up from Rs1,500 per kg to Rs1,600 per kg, while boneless beef price went up from Rs900 per kg to Rs950 per kg and beef with bone from Rs700 per kg to Rs750 per kg. Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) price went up from Rs2,850 per domestic cylinder of 15kg to Rs3,000 per 15kg cylinder.

The prices of cooked food items also witnessed an increase during the week under review as roti price has jumped up from Rs12 to Rs15, paratha price from Rs30 to Rs40, nan price from Rs15 to Rs20, cooked qeema plate price from Rs440 per plate to Rs450 per plate, cooked beef plate from Rs300 to Rs350, cooked daal plate from Rs180 to Rs200, cooked vegetable plate from Rs160 to Rs170, an omelette from Rs40 to Rs60, and a teacup from Rs45 to Rs50.

According to restaurant and tandoor owners, the increase in the prices of cooked items is a result of a significant increase in ghee/cooking oil as well as other inputs.

No changes were observed in the prices of various brands of pack spices as a pack of 25 gram Shan and National spice is being sold at Rs75-80 per pack but the suppliers in July 2021 had reduced the size of the pack from 43 grams to 25 grams. Powder chilli and powder turmeric prices are stable at Rs400 and Rs350 per kg respectively.

Vegetable prices witnessed an increasing trend as tomatoes price went up from Rs280 per 5kg to Rs350 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs75-85 per kg. Potatoes price in the wholesale market remained stable at Rs3,500-5,000 per quintal which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs45-60 per kg, onions price went up from Rs350-400 per 5kg to Rs350-430 per 5kg which in the retail are being sold at Rs75-110 per kg against Rs75-100 per kg.

Local garlic price went up from Rs160 per kg to Rs180 per kg, while Quetta garlic price remained stable at Rs300 per kg.

