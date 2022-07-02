ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.73%)
Forecast: spell of heavy rains to hit Karachi today

Recorder Report 02 Jul, 2022

Karachi: The Met Office on Friday issued a warning about the year’s first monsoon rainy weather for Sindh and Balochistan, saying that the downpour, which is expected from July 2 through Tuesday, may unleash urban flooding in both provinces.

The Met’s warning says: The urban flooding from rains is likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot and Dadu districts, besides Khuzdar, Ormara, Pasni and Gwadar during the torrential rains.

PMD predicts heavy rains in Karachi from Friday

Heavy falls may also generate flash flooding in local nullahs and rivers of Barkhan, Zhob, Sibbi, Panjgur, Kohlu and Naseerabad. A windstorm that the rainy weather carries along may damage loose and vulnerable structures including signboards, trees, etc., in Sindh and Balochistan.

The Arabian Sea will remain rougher between July 3 and July 5. Fishermen hunting inside Pakistan’s territorial waters should remain careful over the period.

