Pakistan, India exchange lists of civilian prisoners, fishermen

Recorder Report 02 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and India on Friday exchanged the lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen detained in each other jails under a May 2008 agreement between the two countries.

“Today, the government of Pakistan shared with the Indian High Commission in Islamabad a list of 682 Indian prisoners detained in Pakistan including 49 civilians and 633 fishermen”, said a statement of the Foreign Office on Friday.

This step is consistent with clause (i) of the Consular Access Agreement between Pakistan and India, signed on 21st May 2008, under which both countries are required to exchange lists of prisoners in each other’s custody on 1st January and 1st July every year. It added that the Indian government also simultaneously shared a list of 461 Pakistani prisoners in India including 345 civilians and 116 fishermen with the High Commission for Pakistan in New Delhi.

Earlier on June 20, 2022, Pakistan released 20 Indian fishermen upon completion of their sentences and also hoped New Delhi to reciprocate the humanitarian gesture.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

