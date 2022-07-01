ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.73%)
ASC 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.51%)
ASL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.27%)
AVN 78.01 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.53%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.04%)
CNERGY 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
FFL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.42%)
FNEL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
GGGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.89%)
GGL 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.51%)
GTECH 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.9%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.33%)
KOSM 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.79%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.33%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.86%)
PRL 18.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.89%)
PTC 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.37%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
TPL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.52%)
TPLP 20.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.69%)
TREET 29.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.86%)
TRG 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.51%)
UNITY 20.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.55%)
WAVES 12.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
YOUW 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (10.42%)
BR100 4,137 Increased By 36.3 (0.88%)
BR30 15,237 Increased By 211.2 (1.41%)
KSE100 41,734 Increased By 192.7 (0.46%)
KSE30 15,891 Increased By 85.6 (0.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

GM vehicle sales tumble 15% as chip crunch, supply snags drag

Reuters 01 Jul, 2022

General Motors Co reported a 15% drop in second-quarter auto sales on Friday, as a global chip shortage and supply chain disruptions hit production and left nearly 100,000 vehicles waiting for more parts.

The U.S. auto industry is struggling to keep up with pent-up consumer demand for new cars as it struggles to ramp up production due to the chip shortage, a labor crunch and problems related to supply chain logjams.

GM, which lost its crown as the sales leader last year for the first time since 1931 to Toyota, said it sold 582,401 vehicles in the quarter through June versus 688,236 vehicles last year.

The Detroit automaker, however, is still expected to be the top new vehicle seller in the quarter, according to Cox Automotive, as industry-wide disruptions crimp inventory at other major automakers.

GM also said it was expecting net income of be between $1.6 billion and $1.9 billion in the second quarter. Analyst on average are estimating a profit of $2.56 billion, according to Refinitiv data. It was not immediately clear if the figures were comparable.

Chip stocks fall as Micron outlook signals easing demand

Automakers are set to report U.S. new-vehicle sales for three months through June on Friday and Tuesday.

Toyota has been one of the worst hit automakers this year as chip shortages and China’s COVID-19 lockdowns - which have impacted other automakers as well - forced it to repeatedly cut production, casting a cloud over its full-year production targets.

Toyota - along with Stellantis NV, Hyundai Motor Co, Honda Motor Co and Nissan Motor Co Ltd - is set to report a decline in quarterly sales, except Ford, according to data from Cox and TrueCar.

Cox officials said Ford, which reports June sales on Tuesday, has managed its inventories better than most others and is also recovering from last year’s struggles.

Tesla Inc will be the only major brand to increase sales in the first half of the year, Cox said.

Industry observers are concerned about the potential impact of a multi-decade high inflation and rising gas prices on the auto industry, though they point out that demand remains strong at present, an unusual situation.

A bigger impediment to increasing auto sales at present still appears to be industry wide shortages of cars and trucks, which have led to analysts cutting their full-year sales forecasts.

“A recovery in vehicle production in 2022 seems highly unlikely at this point,” auto industry consultant Edmunds’ executive director of insights Jessica Caldwell said.

General Motors automaker global chip shortage

Comments

1000 characters

GM vehicle sales tumble 15% as chip crunch, supply snags drag

Punjab CM re-election to take place on July 22: Supreme Court

Govt to introduce scheme to incentivise usage of local oil, gas resources: Musadik Malik

Pakistan scrapped July LNG tender to save forex reserves: PM Shehbaz

Monetary policy: majority expects 100bps hike as inflation highest since Dec 2008

PM launches ‘Innovation Hub’ to empower youth

Pakistan reports 694 new Covid cases, positvity nears 4%

Textile sector could see export-loss of $1bn due to suspension of energy: APTMA

Global LNG: Asia spot prices jump amid stronger demand, concerns over Russia

Oil prices up 3% on supply outages

Toyota unveils its first mass market hybrid car for India, emerging markets

Read more stories