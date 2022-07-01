ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.73%)
China, too, opposes India’s plan to hold G20 meeting in IIOJK

APP Updated 01 Jul, 2022

BEIJING: China on Thursday opposed the Indian plan of holding the G-20 meeting in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and called on the member of the grouping to focus on economic recovery and avoid politicizing the relevant issue.

“China’s position on Kashmir is consistent and clear cut. It is a legacy issue between India and Pakistan. It should be properly resolved in accordance with the relevant United Nations (UN) resolutions and bilateral agreement. Relevant parties should avoid complicating the situation with the unilateral move,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing in response to a question regarding Indian attempt to hold G-20 meeting in controversial area of Kashmir.

Pakistan has already completely rejected India’s attempt to hold the G-20 meeting in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, reiterating that the region is under New Delhi’s forcible and illegal occupation. As per media reports, India is planning to host the 2023 meetings of the G-20 and its Ministry of External Affairs has issued directives to the authorities in the occupied territory to ensure necessary arrangements.

Pakistan rejects India's plan to organise G20 summit in IIOJK

Noting the relevant information, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson stressed to address the disputes through dialogue and consultations and jointly uphold peace and stability.

“We need to address the disputes through dialogue and consultation and jointly uphold peace and stability,” he added.

He remarked that G-20 is a premier forum for international economic cooperation and called on relevant sides to focus on economic recovery and avoid politicizing the relevant issue so as to make positive contribution to improving the global economic governance.

Responding to a question, he said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which is constructed in the region is completely different in nature than holding of G20 meetings in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“China has undertaken projects to help Pakistan to grow its economy and improve livelihood,” he added. Zhao Lijian said the relevant Chinese companies who run the projects do so with the aim of helping the local people to develop the economy and improve their livelihood, adding, “That doesn’t mean our position on Kashmir is changed. I have already elaborated on our stern position on Kashmir.”

He said that with regard to whether China will attend the meeting, the Chinese side will look into that.

China Kashmir IIOJK Zhao Lijian UN resolutions Pakistan and India Chinese foreign ministry G20 meeting

