ANL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
ASC 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
ASL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.88%)
AVN 77.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
FFL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
FNEL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.68%)
GGGL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
GGL 16.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
KEL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.91%)
KOSM 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.59%)
MLCF 27.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
PRL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.65%)
PTC 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
SNGP 34.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.38%)
TELE 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.99%)
TPL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 20.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.55%)
TREET 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.19%)
TRG 77.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.94%)
WAVES 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.92%)
YOUW 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.96%)
BR100 4,101 Increased By 22 (0.54%)
BR30 15,026 Decreased By -95.4 (-0.63%)
KSE100 41,541 Increased By 243.1 (0.59%)
KSE30 15,805 Increased By 108.4 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Govt jacks up petrol prices by another Rs14.85 per litre, takes price to Rs248.74

  • Ex-depot price of diesel now at Rs276.54 after a hike of Rs13.23 per litre
  • Petroleum levy imposed on all petroleum products
BR Web Desk Updated 30 Jun, 2022
Citizens line up at fuel stations in Karachi. Photo: Reuters file
Citizens line up at fuel stations in Karachi. Photo: Reuters file

The government announced another hike in the prices of petroleum products on Thursday, with the new ex-depot price of petrol going up to Rs248.74 per litre (after a hike of Rs14.85), and diesel to Rs276.54 (after a hike of Rs13.23).

The old price of petrol was Rs233.89 per litre while diesel was at Rs263.31 per litre.

The higher rates go into effect from July 1.

In the pricing structure, a petroleum levy of Rs10 has been imposed on petrol. Similarly, a levy of Rs5 each has been added to the per-litre prices of high speed diesel, kerosene, and light diesel oil.

"In view of the fluctuations in petroleum prices in the international market and exchange rate variation, the government has decided to apply petroleum levy partially and revise the existing prices of petroleum products as agreed with the development partners," stated a notification from the Finance Division.

Kerosene oil saw a hike of Rs18.83, with the new price now at Rs230.26. A hike of Rs18.68 was implemented on the rate of light diesel oil, taking its price to Rs226.15.

The announcement comes as the National Assembly approved, on Wednesday, an amendment of the Petroleum Products (Petroleum Levy) Ordinance, 1961 (XXV of 1961), which would allow the government to increase a maximum limit of petroleum levy (PL) from Rs30 to Rs50 per litre on all petroleum products in the next financial year 2022-23.

3rd time's a charm?: Govt hikes price of petrol by Rs24.03, diesel by Rs59.16

Govt announces another Rs30 increase in petrol price

The NA also passed the Federal Budget, 2022-23 by incorporating significant amendments to the Finance Bill, 2022 on the dictation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The passage of the budget for the fiscal year 2022-2023 brings the government one step closer to the revival of the stalled IMF programme.

petrol prices diesel petrol price petroleum product petroleum price

Comments

1000 characters

Govt jacks up petrol prices by another Rs14.85 per litre, takes price to Rs248.74

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves go over $10bn after Chinese loan

Govt to form inquiry commission to determine causes of energy crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

Biden sending more weapons to Ukraine as NATO prepares for long fight

Rupee gains against dollar, closes at 204.85

KSE-100 rises 0.59% in last trading session of FY22

US Supreme Court limits federal power to curb carbon emissions

Wall St slides, Dow set for worst first-half since 1962

LHC orders recounting of Punjab CM election votes

PTI will approach SC against LHC's decision to recount votes for CM Punjab: Imran Khan

Read more stories