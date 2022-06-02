Govt announces another Rs30 increase in petrol price

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail announced on Thursday another hike in the prices of petroleum products after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) emphasised the termination of subsidies to revive the bailout programme.

In a press conference, the finance minister explained that the decision was taken due to the rising prices of petroleum products in the international market.

The minister said that despite the massive increase, the government was still bearing losses.

After the increase, the new prices are as follows (change to take effect from June 3):

Petrol – hike of Rs30 – new price Rs209.86

Diesel – hike of Rs30 – new price Rs204.15

kerosene oil - hike of Rs26.38 - new price Rs181.94

The latest massive price hike comes a week after the government increased fuel prices to meet a key condition set by the IMF for reviving its bailout program.

While announcing the price increase last week, the finance minister said that the decision was unavoidable to revive the IMF programme.

On May 25, the IMF mission concluded its talks with Pakistan authorities without a word on reviving the stalled Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

In its statement, the IMF mission had said deviations from the policies agreed in the last review, partly reflecting the fuel and power subsidies announced by the authorities in February, required concrete policy actions, including in the context of removing fuel and energy subsidies and the FY2023 budget, to achieve programme objectives.

"The mission has held highly constructive discussions with the Pakistani authorities aimed at reaching an agreement on policies and reforms that would lead to the conclusion of the pending seventh review of the authorities’ reform program, which is supported by an IMF EFF arrangement," said the IMF in its statement at the conclusion of talks.

More to follow