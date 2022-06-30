ANL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
Afghan CG thanks Pakistan for helping quake-hit Afghanistan

  • Consul General of Taliban in Peshawar expresses hope that bilateral cooperation between the two countries would continue in future
BR Web Desk | APP 30 Jun, 2022

Consul General of Taliban government in Peshawar on Thursday appreciated the generosity of Pakistani people and charity organizations for offering immediate humanitarian assistance to people impacted by a recent earthquake in southeastern Afghanistan, APP reported.

He was speaking at the function held to hand over donations and funds collected by Pakistani businessmen for the quake victims of Afghanistan.

Taliban appeal for more aid after deadly Afghanistan earthquake

Representatives of Sarafa and Jewelers Association, Currency Exchange Association, and traders organizations were present on the occasion and assured all possible help to the Afghan people.

He thanked Pakistan for offering its sincere sympathy over the loss of human lives, timely humanitarian assistance, and support following the deadly earthquake in Afghanistan.

The Afghan consul general also appreciated the businessmen and people of Peshawar for their support in the collection of cash donations for the aid of brothers awaiting help in the neighboring country.

Mohibullah also expressed the hope that the bilateral cooperation for the welfare of the two countries would continue in the future.

Afghanistan earthquake survivors unsafe as aftershocks continue

Afghanistan’s most destructive earthquake in decades struck a remote southeastern region near the Pakistani border on Wednesday last week, killing at least 1,000 people, injuring 3,000, and destroying 10,000 homes.

Among the dead were 155 children, with nearly 250 children injured and 65 orphaned, the U.N. humanitarian office (OCHA) said.

The disaster is a major test for Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers, who many foreign governments have shunned because of concerns about human rights since they seized power last year.

In addition, sanctions on Afghan government bodies and banks have cut off most direct assistance for a country that was facing a humanitarian crisis, including famine, even before the 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck.

The United Nations, Pakistan, and several other countries have sent aid to the affected area.

