Pakistan reports more than 600 new Covid cases

  • The national positivity rate stands at 3.41%
BR Web Desk 30 Jun, 2022

Pakistan reported 641 coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours, the highest since March, as the country continued to see a surge in its daily cases.

As per the National Institute of Health (NIH), 18,813 Covid tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours and the national positivity rate was recorded at 3.41%.

The number of patients being treated in critical care units surged to 119, while two people infected with the virus died in the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases has crossed the 5,269 mark.

On Wednesday, the government announced its decision to start vaccinating children aged five to seven against the novel coronavirus within a month or two.

Federal Health Minister Qadir Patel said the government is hopeful of receiving 6.8 million doses from Pfizer in August or September.

Pakistan to start vaccinating children aged 5 to 7

He also said Covid-19 cases had increased in the last few days, and warned that the number of cases could worsen during Eid-ul-Azha and Muharram.

Patel urged the public to follow standard operating procedures, adding that the government has also decided to increase mass testing across the country.

The government has already made wearing mask in public transport, aeroplanes, and railways mandatory.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government has imposed an emergency in all government-run hospitals.

Sindh imposes emergency in all govt hospitals amid another spike in Covid cases

Keeping in view the prevailing coronavirus emergency, the provincial health department has cancelled the leaves of its staff members from July 2 and 5.

