Intra-day: Rupee marches upward against dollar

  • Improvement comes as Pakistan inches closer towards revival of IMF programme
Recorder Report 30 Jun, 2022

The rupee continued to strengthen against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, dropping below the 204 level on Thursday, as the government managed to pass the Federal Budget 2022-23 and inched closer towards revival of the stalled International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

The rupee was being quoted at 203.70, a gain of Rs1.42 against the greenback, during intra-day trading.

On Wednesday, the local currency settled at 205.12, with a gain of Rs1.75 or 0.85% against USD, on account of positive developments on the external front.

Rupee gains for 2nd successive session, closes near 205 against dollar

The improvement comes as the National Assembly on Wednesday passed the Federal Budget 2022-23 by incorporating significant amendments to the Finance Bill, 2022 on the dictation of the IMF.

Amendment-laden finance bill easily sails through NA

The government faced no difficulty in passing the budget. There was virtually no opposition in the house as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) – the majority seat winning party – had resigned en mass in wake of Imran Khan’s ouster as prime minister in March this year.

The Finance Bill, 2022 – moved by State Minister for Finance Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha – was approved with majority votes after all the amendments proposed by the opposition were rejected.

The passage of the budget for the fiscal year 2022-2023 brings the government a step closer to reviving the stalled IMF programme.

On Tuesday, Pakistan received the IMF Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies (MEFP), following meetings last week between the two sides.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the IMF will club the seventh and eighth reviews of Pakistan's Extended Fund Facility (EFF), and disburse roughly $1.9 billion in coming days.

Experts say the latest developments on the IMF programme, widely seen as crucial for Pakistan's economy, has improved investor sentiment.

This is an intra-day update

