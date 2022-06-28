ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.42%)
ASC 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
ASL 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.02%)
AVN 80.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.79%)
BOP 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
CNERGY 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
FFL 6.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
GGGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
GGL 16.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
GTECH 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.48%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
KEL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.96%)
KOSM 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
MLCF 27.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.19%)
PACE 3.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
PIBTL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 18.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.86%)
PTC 7.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
TELE 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TPL 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.68%)
TPLP 20.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.58%)
TREET 30.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.5%)
TRG 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.38%)
UNITY 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
WAVES 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
YOUW 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
BR100 4,157 Decreased By -3.1 (-0.07%)
BR30 15,324 Decreased By -63.1 (-0.41%)
KSE100 41,894 Increased By 15.7 (0.04%)
KSE30 16,021 Increased By 12.1 (0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Inching closer: Pakistan receives combined IMF targets for 7th, 8th reviews

  • Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies (MEFP) for both reviews received, confirms finance minister Miftah Ismail
Reuters | BR Web Desk Updated 28 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has received combined economic and financial targets for the seventh and eighth reviews of its International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said on Tuesday.

On Twitter, Miftah said the government had received the lender’s Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies (MEFP) for both reviews, following meetings last week between the two sides.

Earlier, Business Recorder had reported that IMF will likely send the draft of the MEFP to Pakistani authorities on Monday — a key step to indicate that the two parties have reached an agreement.

The government wants to conclude an agreement with the monetary watchdog for the revival of the $6 billion program before the approval of Federal Budget 2022-23. It needs to get the budget approved by June 28.

The IMF programme is widely seen as crucial for Pakistan’s economy that has struggled with high inflation and a widening current account deficit. The deterioration has caused the rupee to hit all-time lows several times during the year, with over 15% depreciation this calendar year alone.

Last week, Pakistan and IMF made progress on the budget measures for 2022-23, with additional policy actions committed by Islamabad to revive the stalled Extended Fund Facility (EFF) including generating more taxes and increasing petroleum levy from July 1.

The agreement led to the imposition of the ‘super tax’ on 13 sectors.

Pakistan IMF Extended Fund Facility EFF Miftah Ismail IMF programme IMF Pakistan Pakistan IMF deal

Comments

1000 characters
Syed Zulfiqar Ali Jun 28, 2022 10:30am
Beggars are not chooser, hence no choice, keep on lending..
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Inching closer: Pakistan receives combined IMF targets for 7th, 8th reviews

NA: Amendments to finance bill may be presented today

Encashment of guarantee: SEL approaches PM against PPIB decision

India bans Twitter accounts of several Pakistani embassies

Karachi: Protest against load-shedding continues, traffic choked

PM forewarns of ‘very tough’ IMF conditionalities

India rupee hits record low on higher global crude prices

High-quality coal from Afghanistan: PM approves import in rupees

46 migrants found dead in tractor-trailer in Texas

Economic advisory body comprises PM, the Pashas, others

Read more stories