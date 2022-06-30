ANL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
ASC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
ASL 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
AVN 77.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.61%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FNEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGGL 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.18%)
GGL 16.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
GTECH 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.02%)
HUMNL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
KOSM 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (6.91%)
MLCF 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
PACE 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.67%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
PRL 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.76%)
PTC 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.31%)
SNGP 34.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
TELE 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
TPL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.44%)
TPLP 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
TREET 29.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.41%)
TRG 76.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.25%)
UNITY 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.44%)
WAVES 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.46%)
YOUW 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.13%)
BR100 4,108 Increased By 29 (0.71%)
BR30 15,118 Decreased By -3.7 (-0.02%)
KSE100 41,471 Increased By 173.5 (0.42%)
KSE30 15,785 Increased By 88.8 (0.57%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

US watchdog to audit FAA oversight of Boeing 787, 737 production

Reuters 30 Jun, 2022

The office of the inspector general of the US Transportation Department will audit the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA’s) oversight of Boeing 737 and 787 production, it said on Wednesday.

The watchdog said it would review the FAA’s processes for “identifying and resolving” production issues and “addressing allegations of undue pressure within the production environment.”

The aircraft maker declined to comment. The FAA did not immediately comment.

Boeing suspended deliveries of the 787 Dreamliner in May 2021, after the FAA raised concerns about its proposed inspection method.

The Office of Inspector General (OIG) said since 2019 “a number of concerns have been raised regarding production of the Boeing 737 and 787 aircraft - the two production lines with the largest number of aircraft on order.”

The OIG noted in December 2021 that the FAA had mandated inspections on some previously delivered 787 aircraft due to reports of missed requirements during assembly.

The OIG added that the top Democratic and Republican lawmakers on the Transportation Committee and aviation subcommittee in November asked it to conduct a review of the FAA’s oversight of the production of the Boeing 787.

House Transportation Committee chair Peter DeFazio and aviation subcommittee chair Rick Larsen said in a statement late Wednesday the audit “should be thorough and unsparing to help prevent a repeat of safety issues previously identified by FAA and to ensure the manufacture and production of safe aircraft.” In February, the FAA said it would not allow Boeing to self-certify individual new Boeing 787 planes.

Then FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said the FAA needed from Boeing “a systemic fix to their production processes.”

The FAA also said at the time it would retain the authority to issue airworthiness certificates until it is confident “Boeing’s quality control and manufacturing processes consistently produce 787s that meet FAA design standards.”

US screened 2.45 million air passengers Friday, highest since early 2020

A December US Senate report said the FAA must do a better job overseeing Boeing and the certification of new planes, as well as review allegations raised by seven industry whistleblowers.

“FAA’s certification process suffers from undue pressure on line engineers and production staff,” the Senate report said. Boeing’s 737 MAX was grounded globally in March 2019 after deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people and did not resume flying in the United States until December 2020 after software modifications and additional pilot training.

Boeing US Senate US watchdog Office of Inspector General Federal Aviation Administration’s Dreamliner

Comments

1000 characters

US watchdog to audit FAA oversight of Boeing 787, 737 production

15 sectors: 10pc supertax imposed on income exceeding Rs300m

Amendment to Petroleum Products (Petroleum Levy) Ordinance approved

Potential risks identified: Economic growth facing challenging situation: MoF

Pensions, retirement age: Govt to ascertain financial impact

‘Charter of Economy’: PM vows to turn country into an economically self-reliant state

Use of local fuel to be maximized for power generation

Thousands gather at all-male meeting to rubber-stamp Taliban rule

Gur, sugar export as per SAB decision: Qamar

Stay order, encashment of bank guarantee: PPIB BoD to vigorously pursue the case filed by SEL in court

Auction for MTBs: Rs1.74trn mopped up to finance fiscal deficit

Read more stories