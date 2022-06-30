ANL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
ASC 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
ASL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
AVN 78.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.78%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.81%)
CNERGY 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
FFL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
FNEL 5.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
GGL 16.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
GTECH 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
HUMNL 7.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
MLCF 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.5%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.99%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.5%)
PTC 7.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 34.41 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.56%)
TELE 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
TPL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
TPLP 20.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.39%)
TREET 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.77%)
TRG 77.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
UNITY 20.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.14%)
YOUW 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
BR100 4,079 Decreased By -33 (-0.8%)
BR30 15,121 Decreased By -46.5 (-0.31%)
KSE100 41,298 Decreased By -467.9 (-1.12%)
KSE30 15,697 Decreased By -237.2 (-1.49%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Auction for MTBs: Rs1.74trn mopped up to finance fiscal deficit

Recorder Report 30 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: The federal government Wednesday borrowed Rs 1.74 trillion from domestic banking system to finance the rising fiscal deficit.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on June 29, on behalf of federal government, conducted the auction for the sale of 3-, 6- and 12-month Government of Pakistan Market Treasury Bills (MTBs).

Overall, the SBP received bids of Rs 2.37 trillion for the sale of all three tenors’ government security papers.

Out of the received bids, the SBP raised Rs 1.742 trillion against the target of Rs 800 billion for this auction.

The shortest 3-month MTBs fetched highest Rs 1.9 trillion worth bids, out of which, the federal government borrowed Rs 1.7 trillion. The cut-off yield decreased by 2 basis points (bps) to 15.23 percent.

Some Rs 15 million were raised through the sale of 6-month tenor and its cut-off yield also declined by 15 bps to 14.80 percent.

The government borrowed some Rs 4.5 billion against the sale of 12-month and its cut-off yield remained unchanged to 14.95 percent.

SBP raises Rs792bn through auction for MTBs, cut-off yield soars up to 75 bps

In addition, some Rs 27 billion were raised against the non-competitive bids of MTBs. Industry sources said that as the banks are expecting some surge in the key policy rate in the upcoming monetary policy, therefore they largely participated in the 3-month T-bills.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SBP Federal Government fiscal deficit MTBs Auction for MTBs

Comments

1000 characters

Auction for MTBs: Rs1.74trn mopped up to finance fiscal deficit

15 sectors: 10pc supertax imposed on income exceeding Rs300m

Amendment to Petroleum Products (Petroleum Levy) Ordinance approved

Potential risks identified: Economic growth facing challenging situation: MoF

Pensions, retirement age: Govt to ascertain financial impact

‘Charter of Economy’: PM vows to turn country into an economically self-reliant state

Use of local fuel to be maximized for power generation

Gur, sugar export as per SAB decision: Qamar

Stay order, encashment of bank guarantee: PPIB BoD to vigorously pursue the case filed by SEL in court

India’s top cement maker paying for Russian coal in yuan

Read more stories