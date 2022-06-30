ANL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
ASC 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
ASL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
AVN 78.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.78%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.81%)
CNERGY 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
FFL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
FNEL 5.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
GGL 16.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
GTECH 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
HUMNL 7.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
MLCF 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.5%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.99%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.5%)
PTC 7.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 34.41 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.56%)
TELE 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
TPL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
TPLP 20.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.39%)
TREET 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.77%)
TRG 77.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
UNITY 20.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.14%)
YOUW 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
BR100 4,079 Decreased By -33 (-0.8%)
BR30 15,121 Decreased By -46.5 (-0.31%)
KSE100 41,298 Decreased By -467.9 (-1.12%)
KSE30 15,697 Decreased By -237.2 (-1.49%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Vote of defectors: No option but to implement SC decision, says Justice Shahid

Recorder Report 30 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: A member of a larger bench of the Lahore High Court Justice Shahid Jamil Khan observed, “Prima facie the opinion of the Supreme Court about the vote of defectors would have a retrospective effect and we have no other option but to implement the Supreme Court decision”.

Justice Shahid Jamil Khan observed this in response to the arguments of counsel of Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, who insisted that the opinion of the apex court could not be enforced retrospectively.

Justice Shahid Jamil also observed that the presidential reference about the interpretation of article 63-A of the Constitution was still pending when the election of the Chief Minister was held and asked the counsel of Hamza to seek a review of the Supreme Court’s opinion if he had an objection.

He also observed that now whole country knew the bench’s view on the implementation of the SC opinion on Article 63-A.

The bench hearing the appeals of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi against different single-bench decisions regarding the election and oath-taking of Hamza Shehbaz as Chief Minister Punjab, directed the lawyers of all the parties to conclude their arguments on the question of the effect of the Supreme Court’s opinion about the vote of the defectors till June 30 (today).

Barrister Ali Zafar, on behalf of the appellants, argued that the opinion of the Supreme Court would apply retrospectively to the election of the Chief Minister held on April 16.

Ali Zafar said the Chief Minister lost the majority as the apex court ruled that the votes of the defectors were not to be counted. He pointed out that 25 MPAs had defected in the election of the Chief Minister.

Ahmad Awais advocate, on behalf of President Dr Arif Alvi, argued that the order issued to Speaker National Assembly for oath taking of the Chief Minister was illegal. He requested the bench to set aside adverse remarks in the order of the single bench against the President and then Governor of Punjab. He said the President and the Governor were condemned unheard.

Justice Sajjad Mehmood Sethi also expressed his concern over the remarks against the President and the Governor Punjab without hearing their view. The bench headed by Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan includes Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry, Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi and Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh as other members.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Supreme Court Lahore High Court Punjab assembly Hamza Shehbaz Justice Shahid Jamil Khan Parvez Elahi

Comments

1000 characters

Vote of defectors: No option but to implement SC decision, says Justice Shahid

15 sectors: 10pc supertax imposed on income exceeding Rs300m

Amendment to Petroleum Products (Petroleum Levy) Ordinance approved

Potential risks identified: Economic growth facing challenging situation: MoF

Pensions, retirement age: Govt to ascertain financial impact

‘Charter of Economy’: PM vows to turn country into an economically self-reliant state

Use of local fuel to be maximized for power generation

Gur, sugar export as per SAB decision: Qamar

Stay order, encashment of bank guarantee: PPIB BoD to vigorously pursue the case filed by SEL in court

Auction for MTBs: Rs1.74trn mopped up to finance fiscal deficit

India’s top cement maker paying for Russian coal in yuan

Read more stories