Economy: it’s too early to declare victory

This is apropos a Business Recorder news item “PM forewarns of ‘very tough’ IMF conditionalities” carried by the newspaper on Tuesday. According to him, the incumbent government has successfully steered country’s economy away from the verge of bankruptcy and is now striving to bring prosperity through dedicated efforts. A day later, however, he said that he would soon end country’s current economic morass.

A week ago, finance minister Miftah Ismail said that the government has successfully secured the International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal. My question: has the IMF released the tranche? There appears to be a lack of clarity in prime minister’s and finance minister’s talks about the current state of economy.

They must not lose sight of the fact that the country still stares at bankruptcy as economic crisis worsens. It is therefore too early to declare victory against the current profound economic challenges because it is no exaggeration to say that our economy is on the verge of collapse.

Samina Chaudhry (Gujranwala)

