ANL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
ASC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.09%)
ASL 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
AVN 78.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.96%)
BOP 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
FFL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
FNEL 5.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
GGL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
GTECH 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
HUMNL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
KOSM 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.64%)
MLCF 26.91 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.17%)
PACE 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.32%)
PIBTL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.32%)
PRL 18.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.66%)
PTC 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
SNGP 34.59 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (3.1%)
TELE 11.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 20.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.07%)
TREET 29.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.44%)
TRG 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
UNITY 20.36 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.59%)
WAVES 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
WTL 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
BR100 4,119 Increased By 7.8 (0.19%)
BR30 15,192 Increased By 24.2 (0.16%)
KSE100 41,650 Decreased By -115.4 (-0.28%)
KSE30 15,872 Decreased By -61.9 (-0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Foreign debt of $13.539bn incurred in 11 months

Tahir Amin Updated 29 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan incurred foreign debt of $13.539 billion from multiple financing sources in the first 11 months (July-May) of 2021-22 including $2.623 billion from foreign commercial banks (19 percent) against the total budgeted external loans of $14.088 billion for the entire fiscal year.

The Economic Affairs Division (EAD), on Tuesday, released data which shows that the country received $505.65 million from multiple financing sources in May 2022. However, no amount was borrowed from foreign commercial banks during May 2022.

The government has budgeted estimates of foreign assistance of $14.088 billion for the current financial year, including $13.871 billion loans and $217.44 million grants from multilateral and bilateral sources.

The external inflows during the corresponding period (July-May) of the fiscal year 2020-21 were $12.135 billion including $3.609 billion from foreign commercial banks against the budgeted amount of $12.233 billion.

The total receipt of $13.539 billion constitutes $4.254 billion from multilateral, $593.31 million from bilateral, $2.623 billion from foreign commercial banks, and$2.041 billion from issuance of bonds and $3 billion time deposit from Saudi Arabia.

The non-project aid was $ 10.503 billion including $9.181 billion for budgetary support and project aid was $2.009 billion. Guaranteed loans were $ 1.026 billion during the first eleven months of 2021-22.

The government borrowed $ 2.623 billion from foreign commercial banks during the first eleven months of the current fiscal year including $ 1.140 billion from Dubai Bank, $ 487.26 million from SCB (London), $ 61 million from Ajman Bank PJSC, $ 343.50 million from Suisse AG, UBL and ABL and $ 591.25 million from Emirates NBD.

Among multilateral development partners, mainly the Asian Development Bank provided $ 1.479 billion, the World Bank disbursed $ 1.233 billion, the AIIB $ 39.23 million, IDB $ 68.83 million and IDB (S-Term) $ 1.290 billion.

China disbursed $ 157.62 million in the first 11 months (July-May) of the current fiscal year, USA $ 64.72 million, Korea $ 5.16 million, UK $ 16.01 million, and Germany $ 14.34 million and Saudi Arabia $301.09 million including $100 million in May for imports of oil products.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

World Bank Asian Development Bank Emirates NBD foreign debt foreign commercial banks Economic Affairs Division Guaranteed loans

Comments

1000 characters

Foreign debt of $13.539bn incurred in 11 months

Pakistan reports over 500 Covid cases for first time in three months

PM vows to end country’s current economic morass

Rs15.2bn payment: IPPs serve notice to govt

FBR set to achieve Rs6.1trn revised tax collection target

Govt decides to continue ‘minimum’ power load-shedding till Dec

Concessional power to zero-rated industry: MoC seeks FD’s support to its Rs26bn SG summary

PMD predicts heavy rains in Karachi from Friday

Cellular mobile companies: Call, data package rates hiked

World Bank for sovereign debt changes

Combined 7th, 8th reviews: MEFP received from IMF, says Miftah

Read more stories