Taliban to hold grand council to chart Afghan progress

AFP 29 Jun, 2022

KABUL: Hundreds of religious leaders and “people of influence” from around Afghanistan have been summoned to the capital to attend a three-day grand council in support of the country’s Taliban rule.

Officials are providing scant details of the men-only meeting starting Wednesday, a week after a powerful earthquake struck the east of the country killing over 1,000 people and leaving tens of thousands homeless.

A Taliban source told AFP that criticism of the regime would be allowed and thorny issues such as the education of girls, which has divided opinion in the movement, would be discussed.

“The meeting will seek views of scholars on the performance of the Islamic Emirate,” a Taliban source told AFP, referring to the group’s name for the country.

“The participants will be allowed to point out anything which has dented the IEA image — they can even make complaints.”

