Standard Chartered goes live with RiskNucleus GRC solution

KARACHI: BenchMatrix has successfully facilitated Standard Chartered Bank Pakistan (SCBPL) in the installation and implementation of its RiskNucleus® GRC, with the goal to digitize the Bank’s compliance risk management processes.

The implementation of this comprehensive solution will assist Standard Chartered in holistically managing compliance processes and ensure regulatory compliance. The solution is a well-integrated system that allows risk managers to effectively assess and monitor identified risks and controls within the organization.

The solution includes modules for management of regulatory change, risk assessment, regulatory correspondence, review observations and overall consolidated risk calculation, while enabling cross modular linkages and comprehensive functionalities. Commenting at the occasion Rehan Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Pakistan said, “Our unwavering focus on managing risk and continued investment in building controls in an era of digitization and automation has led us to actualize this deployment.”

