Manufacturers given Oct 1 deadline: Tax stamps, UIMs needed for removing cement bags from factory: FBR

Sohail Sarfraz 29 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has directed the cement manufacturers not to remove cement bags from the production site, factory premises or manufacturing plants without affixation of tax stamps/Unique Identification Marking (UIMs) from October 1, 2022.

In this regard, the FBR has issued a Sales Tax General Order (STGO) number 19 of 2022, here on Tuesday to give a deadline to the cement manufacturers.

According to the FBR’s direction to the cement manufacturers issued on Tuesday, no cement bag shall be allowed to be removed from the production site, factory premises or manufacturing plants without affixation of tax stamps/UIMs from October 1, 2022, which are to be obtained/procured from the FBR’s licensee M/s AJCL.MITAS/Authentix Consortium.

The provision of section 40C(2) of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 read with Rule 150ZF of the Sales Tax Rules 2006 mandate the FBR to notify the date for the implementation of the electronic monitoring of production and sales of goods in the manner prescribed in the law on all manufacturing sites of notified sectors, the FBR added.

The FBR has issued the notification with the approval of the competent authority, ie, FBR Member Inland Revenue, FBR’s instructions added.

The FBR has already given an extended deadline of June 30, 2022, to the cigarette manufacturers to affix tax stamps on the tobacco products but so far the industry has yet not fully complied with the said deadline.

Under the Sales Tax General Order No 15 of 2022, the FBR will confiscate fertiliser bags being cleared from production sites, factory premises or manufacturing plants without affixation of tax stamps/Unique Identification Markings (UIMs) from July 1, 2022.

