Cabinet okays KP Mines and Mineral (Amended) Act 2022

PESHAWAR: Provincial cabinet here on Tuesday approved Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mines and Mineral (Amended) Act 2022, meant to regulate mining activities at rivers and to ensure carry out through scientific ways.

Briefing the media after provincial cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan here, Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said the under the law, extraction of gravel sand and concrete from rivers for construction industry will be established on scientific basis.

Barrister Saif explained the government had received complaints about digging at river sites on which Peshawar High Court also took up the issue. He added the issue was the smooth water flow in rivers.

Therefore, the KP government formed a subcommittee, which has proposed amendments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mines and Mineral Act 2022 in order to regulate the digging and mining activities in rivers and ensure to carry out them through using scientific and modern means.

After the approval of the proposed rules, the SACM said the mining lease and license would be penalised from Rs 0.5 million to Rs 1.5 million in violation of the rules. While, he added the company would be blacklisted if, in case, complaints of serious nature were registered against it.

Similarly, the SACM said the provincial cabinet has approved the regularisation of more than 58,000 teachers which were recruited on adhoc basis from grade 12 to 16 on merit from 2017.

KP cabinet also accorded approval of 38 more public services in access to public services in Right to Public Service Commission, he informed.

He added the new vehicle fitness certificates, pollution control certificates, route permits and water supply line repairs will also be monitored.

Furthermore, he maintained complaints related to street cleaning, trade licenses, NOCs for setting up fruit markets and scholarship cases will also be addressed.

The SACM said the provincial cabinet approved the transfer of 12 closed tube wells in Peshawar to Water and Sanitation Services Company Peshawar.

The meeting also approved to provide Rs 16.63 million for the rehabilitation of these tube wells, he added.

Likewise, the SACM said the provincial cabinet has also approved setting up of joint check posts for effective management and protection of wildlife in the province. Barrister Saif said the KP cabinet has approved Shangla district as a game reserve area for the protection of wildlife.

The SACM said the provincial cabinet has given approval for formation of an interim tribunal in light of High Court orders.

The cabinet also gave approval to the Department of Higher Education for establishing Commerce and Management Sciences College at Bhai Mardan, Saif said.

The CM aide told the media that the provincial cabinet has approved to give the status of higher secondary school to Government High School Lelone in Shangla.

Approval was also given to transfer government land for the school to the Education Department, SACM said.

Similarly, Barrister Saif said the provincial cabinet has approved to provide government land for setting up Rescue 1122 station in Ochawala Tehsil Shabqadar.

The cabinet approved the provision of government land for setting up offices of TMA Domail in Bannu, he added.

Saif said during the meeting, Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has directed that procedures be worked out for the provision of land for universities so that educational activities can continue and protection of lands can be ensured.

The SACM said the provincial cabinet has approved the abolition of Fizagat Swat Correctional Center.

He added the law and order situation in the province is better, so there is no need for this detention center.

Barrister Saif said the Insaf Food Card programme is starting from July 1.

Earlier, the CM has announced Rs 1 million for the family of the girl killed in the collapse of the school building in Lower Dir Lal Qila and Rs 1 lakh each for the injured.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022