Dar’s return highly likely

LONDON: Former finance minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Ishaq Dar on Tuesday confirmed that he would return to Pakistan in July, 2022. He made the remarks in an interview with a private news channel.

The confirmation from the former finance minister comes a day after several news channels reported that Dar is expected to return to Pakistan in July 2022 after the political leadership of PML-N granted him permission to move ahead on this front.

Talking to journalists on Monday, Federal Minister Ayaz Sadiq had said former finance minister Ishaq Dar will face cases registered against him after returning to Pakistan.

“No time frame is fixed for the return of Ishaq Dar,” Ayaz Sadiq said in his informal talk with the journalists in Islamabad.