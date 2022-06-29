NATIONAL LOGISTICS DAY: National Logistics Cell

TEXT: The National Logistics Cell was established in 1978 as a logistics company. Today, it is Pakistan's leading public sector corporate entity providing services in end-to-end logistics, modern engineering and infrastructure development, technology, manufacturing, smart solutions, human development and much more. NLC’s goal is to connect buyers, sellers, and suppliers in order to create an ease of doing business in the country.

NLC Logistics Services has the distinction of being modern container fleet operator employing multiple modes of transportation to provide end-to-end logistics solutions to its valued clients. In line with the National Freight and Logistics Policy, NLC has undertaken aggressive induction of new trucks thus leading the logistics sector with modern diversified and highly reliable fleet, which is entirely managed/ monitored through indigenous but contemporary Freight Management System integrated with real time tracking and ERP. The hardware part is complemented with trained, dedicated and experienced work force pursuing international best practices. This enables NLC to meet all types of logistics requirements of any scale within Pakistan as well as abroad. NLC Logistics Services comprise road, rail, sea & air freights, dry ports and warehousing. NLC is the only organization in the country having state-of-the-art fleet that is fully compliant to the standards of Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), National Highway Authority (NHA), Crude Oil Sale Agreement (COSA) and Health, Safety & Environment (HSE) in dry and liquid cargo transportation.

NLC maintains the largest OGRA compliant fleet to ensure public safety and environmental protection while transporting petroleum products for long distances. NLC lifts more than 60% of Pakistan`s total crude oil production from far flung oil fields to various refineries. The portfolio also extends to other businesses of liquid cargo transportation like white oil, furnace oil and edible oil etc.

NLC runs Pakistan`s largest dry cargo operations from ports in the South to locations as far as Gilgit-Baltistan in the North. NLC has a diverse fleet of flat bed, half body and high wall trailers for dry bulk shipping safely and swiftly to industrial units and consumers. The freight operations are being conducted 24/7 to meet the timelines of clients well in time. Due to exceptional services, NLC is considered to be the trendsetter of logistics in Pakistan.

The dry ports being managed by NLC facilitate traders and businessmen to have greater accessibility and penetration into hinterland markets. State-of-the-art infrastructure has been made available to ensure speedy handling of inbound and outbound cargo. Traders engaged in international freight shipping and regional export/import business prefer handling of their cargo at NLC dry ports for trans-shipment due to clearance services closer to business hubs. NLC offers dry port facilities at Sost (near Khunjerab), Thokar Niaz Baig Lahore, Multimodal Transit Hub at Jia Bagga, Lahore, Quetta, Hyderabad and Karachi.

NEFT has enabled NLC to present itself as multimodal solutions provider thus enhancing its supply chain capacity. NLC owns ten locomotives imported from KORAIL, South Korea and offers rail freight services to its clients in collaboration with Pakistan Railways, independently or as part of end-to-end logistics solutions.

Adding the sea & air freight dimensions to NLC portfolio, MAS provides comprehensive end-to-end logistics solutions. Through its established links with international principals/agents, MAS offers services to national business community that include international freight forwarding, ship chartering, stevedoring, project cargo handling, warehousing & distribution, consolidation services, LCL export / import shipments, bonded container movement, cross border trucking and air freight services etc. MAS has created a reasonable space in the realm of air and sea transportation in a short span of time.

NLC is coming up with modern logistics parks and warehousing facilities in major commercial hubs of Pakistan. The idea is to provide all encompassing logistics services under one roof.Towards this end, work has already been started on logistics parks at Karachi Norther Bypass while development of other such facilities at Nathay Khalasa in Lahre and Harraka near Rawalpindi will commence soon. A modern warehouse is also being constructed at Faisalabad.

NLC has always served the nation when faced with a crisis situation. NLC has made valuable contributions to address logistics crisis whenever surfaced in any part of the country. Since its inception, the organization has been frequently employed by government to tackle challenges which it met successfully. NLC suspends its routine business to fully concentrate on its role of crisis management. The organization provided critical logistics support to the national and international relief agencies during earthquakes, floods, drought, famine, anti-narcotics drive and transportation of relief supplies for the Temporarily Displaced Persons (TDPs) in war against terrorism. Besides relief operations, NLC played crucial role in resolving crises of essential commodities like wheat, sugar, fuel and water etc.

NLC is cognizant of its role as an organization with national charter. Socio-economic uplift of community through welfare projects under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is an important pillar of operational strategy of the organization. Community welfare projects are being undertaken in areas where NLC operates with special focus on schools, health facilities, play grounds and recreational outlets. Prominent amongst completed projects are motocross track, cricket ground, special children academies, public parks, construction of roads, water supply schemes in remote areas and free medical camps in the under developed regions of Balochistan and KPK. NLC is aggressively contributing towards afforestation campaign and has planted around one million saplings in various parts of the country over past couple of years.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022