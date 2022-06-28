ANL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.98%)
US to provide nearly $55mn more humanitarian aid for Afghanistan: Blinken

Reuters 28 Jun, 2022

WASHINGTON: The United States will provide nearly $55 million in immediate aid for Afghanistan in response to an earthquake that last week struck a remote southeastern region, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Tuesday.

At least 1,000 people died, more than 3,000 others were injured and 10,000 homes destroyed by the 6.1 magnitude earthquake that struck the area near the country’s border with Pakistan on June 22.

Taliban call for release of frozen funds after deadly earthquake

The new US assistance will be used to supply relief to people impacted by the disaster in the form of cooking ware, jerry cans for water, blankets, clothing and other items, including hygienic supplies to prevent a waterborne disease outbreak, Blinken said in a statement.

The earthquake, he said, “intensified the ongoing humanitarian crisis the Afghan people have endured for too long.”

Afghanistan earthquake survivors unsafe as aftershocks continue

The new aid brings to more than $774 million the amount of US humanitarian assistance provided for Afghanistan since last year, when the Taliban seized power as the last US-led troops withdrew after 20 years of war with the Taliban.

The pullout and cutoffs by the United States and other funders of direct assistance on which the impoverished nation depended worsened financial and humanitarian crises that have seen the economy collapse and millions endure food shortages.

Afghan authorities scramble to reach earthquake zone, toll at 1,000 dead

Since the earthquake, aftershocks have hit the stricken region, leaving partially damaged homes uninhabitable and the area unsafe for survivors, according to a senior Afghan official.

