Haier Pakistan starts exports to Yemen

Being the leading home appliances brand in Pakistan, Haier has always been a market leader in manufacturing high-quality, durable home appliances in several categories. Haier is known for its highly innovative, environmentally friendly, and efficient products. From Air Conditioners to Microwaves, Haier has always been on the top and has served incredibly with top-notch home appliances to the people of Pakistan.

Haier Pakistan, the market leader in the home appliances category, is now exporting its best quality, long-lasting products to Yemen, after setting its foot in Djibouti. With the vision to scale and the dedication to further boosting Pakistan’s economy, Haier as a brand is adamant to make a mark in foreign markets as a home solutions provider to people globally.

This time, Haier is proudly celebrating its achievement as the number 1 choice of home appliances for consumers spread across Pakistan. Every year, Haier achieves new milestones and gets recognition for its achievements, stakeholder trust, industry leadership, and innovative product introductions.

Haier Pakistan takes immense pride and is humbled to always bring innovative and inspiring solutions for not just its customers but also for the countries where it doesn’t operate. By exporting first-class home appliances to countries like Yemen and others, Haier is providing the home appliance market an opportunity to use one of the best products in the global market and inspire with its innovative ambitions in the industries operating worldwide.