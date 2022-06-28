ANL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.98%)
ASC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.25%)
ASL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.04%)
AVN 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.06%)
BOP 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.55%)
FFL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.07%)
FNEL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.65%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.89%)
GGL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.25%)
GTECH 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.52%)
HUMNL 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.51%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.28%)
KOSM 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.17%)
MLCF 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
PACE 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.26%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
PRL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.11%)
PTC 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
SNGP 33.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.47%)
TELE 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.63%)
TPL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.09%)
TPLP 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.87%)
TREET 29.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.56%)
TRG 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.15%)
UNITY 20.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.51%)
WAVES 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
YOUW 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.24%)
BR100 4,112 Decreased By -48 (-1.15%)
BR30 15,168 Decreased By -219.4 (-1.43%)
KSE100 41,766 Decreased By -113 (-0.27%)
KSE30 15,934 Decreased By -75 (-0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Haier Pakistan starts exports to Yemen

Sponsored Content 28 Jun, 2022

Being the leading home appliances brand in Pakistan, Haier has always been a market leader in manufacturing high-quality, durable home appliances in several categories. Haier is known for its highly innovative, environmentally friendly, and efficient products. From Air Conditioners to Microwaves, Haier has always been on the top and has served incredibly with top-notch home appliances to the people of Pakistan.

Haier Pakistan, the market leader in the home appliances category, is now exporting its best quality, long-lasting products to Yemen, after setting its foot in Djibouti. With the vision to scale and the dedication to further boosting Pakistan’s economy, Haier as a brand is adamant to make a mark in foreign markets as a home solutions provider to people globally.

This time, Haier is proudly celebrating its achievement as the number 1 choice of home appliances for consumers spread across Pakistan. Every year, Haier achieves new milestones and gets recognition for its achievements, stakeholder trust, industry leadership, and innovative product introductions.

Haier Pakistan takes immense pride and is humbled to always bring innovative and inspiring solutions for not just its customers but also for the countries where it doesn’t operate. By exporting first-class home appliances to countries like Yemen and others, Haier is providing the home appliance market an opportunity to use one of the best products in the global market and inspire with its innovative ambitions in the industries operating worldwide.

haier

Comments

1000 characters

Haier Pakistan starts exports to Yemen

Pakistan hopeful of nearly $2bn inflow after IMF clubs 7th and 8th reviews

Rupee appreciates as Pakistan closer to reviving IMF bailout programme

PTI never shifted burden of inflation onto people despite IMF's pressure: Imran Khan

KSE-100 falls 0.27% amid economic uncertainty

Pakistan’s REER drops to 93.57 in May

ECP seeks Army deployment in NA-245 by-election, Sindh LG polls

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani steps down as director of telecom arm

Karachi: Woman dies as protest against load-shedding continues

At least 3 killed in attack on polio vaccination team in North Waziristan

UAE national security adviser meets Qatar's emir in second visit

Read more stories