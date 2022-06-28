ANL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.98%)
ASC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.25%)
ASL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.04%)
AVN 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.06%)
BOP 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.55%)
FFL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.07%)
FNEL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.65%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.89%)
GGL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.25%)
GTECH 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.52%)
HUMNL 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.51%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.28%)
KOSM 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.17%)
MLCF 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
PACE 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.26%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
PRL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.11%)
PTC 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
SNGP 33.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.47%)
TELE 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.63%)
TPL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.09%)
TPLP 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.87%)
TREET 29.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.56%)
TRG 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.15%)
UNITY 20.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.51%)
WAVES 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
YOUW 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.24%)
BR100 4,112 Decreased By -48 (-1.15%)
BR30 15,168 Decreased By -219.4 (-1.43%)
KSE100 41,766 Decreased By -113 (-0.27%)
KSE30 15,934 Decreased By -75 (-0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil ends higher on mill closures, rival oil strength

Reuters 28 Jun, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures reversed early losses on Tuesday, rising for a second consecutive session on concerns that mill closures in the world’s second largest producer will hurt output, and tracking gains in rival Dalian oil.

The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed up 63 ringgit, or 1.28%, to 4,985 ringgit ($1,134.24) a tonne.

Palm had earlier declined nearly 3%.

The Southern Peninsula Palm Oil Millers’ Association estimated June 1-25 production to rise 17.19% from the previous month, traders said on Monday.

Some palm oil millers in Malaysia, the world’s second largest producer, have temporarily halted production following a dramatic plunge in prices of the edible oil this month, the Malaysian Palm Oil Millers Association told Reuters.

Palm slumps 15% for the week on rising output outlook, soy oil declines

Malaysian authorities urged millers to resume production and buy oil palm fruits from farmers, with the palm oil board studying possible action that could be taken against those who declined to resume.

Fitch Ratings expects higher global vegetable oil output to drive a decline in prices to below $1,000 a tonne in the second half of the year.

“We expect continued output growth in Indonesia to exert further pressure on prices,” it said in a note.

The recent interest rate hike by U.S. Federal Reserve and the return of Indonesia’s palm oil exports have sparked a steep price correction from record highs hit earlier in the year, Refinitiv Commodities Research said in a note.

Palm fundamentals are bearish and market sentiment is weak on expectations of recession and rising economic risks, but the downside is limited by a weak Malaysian Ringgit and huge palm price discounts to rival soybean oil, Refinitiv said.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 2.8%, while its palm oil contract was up 4.7%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade gained 1.5%.

Malaysian palm oil futures Palm oil exports palm oil import Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil ends higher on mill closures, rival oil strength

Pakistan hopeful of nearly $2bn inflow after IMF clubs 7th and 8th reviews

Rupee appreciates as Pakistan closer to reviving IMF bailout programme

Pakistan’s REER drops to 93.57 in May

India bans Twitter accounts of several Pakistani embassies

Karachi: Woman dies as protest against load-shedding continues

At least 3 killed in attack on polio vaccination team in North Waziristan

Moody's says Russia defaulted on debt

India rupee hits record low on higher global crude prices

Inching closer: Pakistan receives combined IMF targets for 7th, 8th reviews

China issues new oil import quotas for private refineries

Read more stories