South Korea’s NOFI tenders for up to 120,000 tonnes soymeal

HAMBURG: Leading South Korean animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 120,000 tonnes of soymeal, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Tuesday, June 28, they said.

China’s soybean imports from Brazil fall in May, US shipments jump

The soymeal was sought in two consignments of up to 60,000 tonnes sourced from optional origins for arrival in South Korea around Oct. 25 and Nov. 5.