ANL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.23%)
ASC 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
ASL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.68%)
AVN 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.51%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
CNERGY 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
FFL 6.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
GGGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
GGL 16.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.83%)
GTECH 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.48%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.28%)
KOSM 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.22%)
MLCF 27.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.19%)
PACE 3.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
PIBTL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
PRL 18.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.03%)
PTC 7.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.05%)
TPL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.47%)
TPLP 20.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.39%)
TREET 30.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.6%)
TRG 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.38%)
UNITY 20.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.34%)
WAVES 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
YOUW 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
BR100 4,155 Decreased By -4.6 (-0.11%)
BR30 15,329 Decreased By -57.8 (-0.38%)
KSE100 41,888 Increased By 9.1 (0.02%)
KSE30 16,018 Increased By 9.1 (0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

High-quality coal from Afghanistan: PM approves import in rupees

Recorder Report Updated 28 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday approved the import of high-quality coal from Afghanistan in rupees instead of dollars to save the country’s foreign exchange. The premier chaired a meeting to improve the country’s transportation system for coal imported from Afghanistan while expressing concern over the rising price of coal in the international market. He said that global prices are the primary reason for the costly power generation from coal-fired power plants in the country.

He said that the import of coal from Afghanistan will not only generate cheap electricity but also help save the country’s foreign exchange.

Earlier, the premier was informed that the import from coal from Afghanistan initially required for Sahiwal and Hub power plants alone would save more than US$2.2 billion per annum in the import bill.

PM forms body for mining sector turnaround

He also directed all the concerned departments to devise an effective system for this purpose, so that relief could be provided to the domestic consumers and industries by generating cheap electricity in the country.

The prime minister has asked the Ministry of Railways to take all necessary steps to ensure swift delivery of coal imported from Afghanistan to power plants.

He also directed to form a committee of all concerned officials headed by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif to expedite the import process.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif electricity Prime Minister coal foreign exchange coal prices afghan coal Coal import

Comments

1000 characters
Ashfaq Jun 28, 2022 10:03am
It is a good effort to produce cheap electricity and to reduce the pressure on our foreign reserves. We should also have to do concrete efforts to increase the trade volume with Afghanistan because it is in the interest of both countries.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
MalikSaabSays Jun 28, 2022 11:16am
For all its being "imported" and illegitimately installed, and for all their wrong economic decisions causing unprecedented inflation, this decision needs to be followed through on a war footing. This might be the best thing to happen to Pakistan in a long time. Kudos! Go for local coal as well. Im the second generation that is hearing that Thar has billions upon billions of tons of coal. In the ground its useless! Get it out economically and put it to use!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

High-quality coal from Afghanistan: PM approves import in rupees

Intra-day update: Rupee posts gain as Pakistan receives IMF targets

NA: Amendments to finance bill may be presented today

Encashment of guarantee: SEL approaches PM against PPIB decision

India bans Twitter accounts of several Pakistani embassies

Karachi: Protest against load-shedding continues, traffic choked

PM forewarns of ‘very tough’ IMF conditionalities

India rupee hits record low on higher global crude prices

46 migrants found dead in tractor-trailer in Texas

Economic advisory body comprises PM, the Pashas, others

Read more stories