High-quality coal from Afghanistan: PM approves import in rupees

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday approved the import of high-quality coal from Afghanistan in rupees instead of dollars to save the country’s foreign exchange. The premier chaired a meeting to improve the country’s transportation system for coal imported from Afghanistan while expressing concern over the rising price of coal in the international market. He said that global prices are the primary reason for the costly power generation from coal-fired power plants in the country.

He said that the import of coal from Afghanistan will not only generate cheap electricity but also help save the country’s foreign exchange.

Earlier, the premier was informed that the import from coal from Afghanistan initially required for Sahiwal and Hub power plants alone would save more than US$2.2 billion per annum in the import bill.

PM forms body for mining sector turnaround

He also directed all the concerned departments to devise an effective system for this purpose, so that relief could be provided to the domestic consumers and industries by generating cheap electricity in the country.

The prime minister has asked the Ministry of Railways to take all necessary steps to ensure swift delivery of coal imported from Afghanistan to power plants.

He also directed to form a committee of all concerned officials headed by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif to expedite the import process.

