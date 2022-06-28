ANL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.83%)
Hearing of ‘Thatta water supply case’ adjourned till July 18

Recorder Report 28 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court on Monday adjourned Thatta water supply case against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others after it was requested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to adjourn the case as it has not received the official copy of the National Accountability (Amendment) Act 2022.

Accountability Court-II judge, Muhammad Azam Khan, while hearing the case regarding the award of illegal contract of Thatta water supply adjourned the case till July 18 after it was informed by the NAB that it had so far not received the official copy of the National Accountability (Amendment) Act 2022.

NAB prosecutor Usman Masood and defence counsel Arshad Tabraiz appeared before the court.

At the start of the hearing, Zardari’s counsel associate filed an application seeking a one-day exemption for his client to appear before it, which the court approved.

The anti-graft body nominated Zardari and 13 other suspects in the supplementary filed in connection with Thatta water supply scam.

The bureau had not nominated Zardari in the interim reference and Ashfaq Leghari and In-charge Naudero House Nadeem Bhutto in the interim reference.

In the interim reference, the bureau has nominated 13 accused including Ejaz Ahmed Khan, former secretary of Special Initiative Department of Sindh; Hassan Memon, project director/chairman of the procurement committee for the water supply scheme, Thatta, members of the committee namely, Ali Akbar Abro, Aijaz Ahmed Memon, Athar Nawaz Durrani, Abdul Haleem Memon, Mohammad Farrukh Khan, Mohammad Ramzan, Mohammad Siddiq Sulemani, and Zeeshan Hasan Yousaf, a private contractor Harish, CEO Omni Group Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed, and Manahil Majeed.

